Danny Green Could Make Return vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers could use some reinforcements on Saturday night. As their injury report has extended over the last few days, Philly has been forced to play short-handed all week long. Saturday night won't be any different regardless, but one player who has missed the last couple of games could be back in the lineup to face the Chicago Bulls on the road.

Sixers veteran forward Danny Green is listed as questionable on Saturday night after missing the last two matchups. As the veteran has been dealing with hamstring tightness, it came as no surprise he's been off the floor lately.

Green's minor setback started earlier this week when the Sixers took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Monday night. After spending a little less than 20 minutes on the floor through three quarters, Green felt his hamstring getting tight. Typically, the veteran forward would toughen out any setbacks and attempt to push through and finish the game -- but Green couldn't do it on Monday night.

"I think his hamstring got tight," Rivers explained on Monday night. "I don't know how bad. I was glad we took him out. He kept grabbing at it. It's funny, I had someone already at the table when he grabbed it, and then he makes a three the next play, but the fact that he wanted to come out, Danny never wants to come out. So, I would say I'm a little concerned with that."

Before Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, Green was ruled out early. A couple of hours before tip-off, Doc Rivers mentioned that he assumes Green would miss some time due to his setback. However, he didn't have a definitive timetable.

After missing Wednesday's game against Chicago and Thursday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Green has been upgraded to questionable on Saturday. Over the last two games, Green was replaced by Matisse Thybulle in the starting lineup. Now that Thybulle is in the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Sixers could really use Green back in the mix. But his status will likely all depend on how he feels after going through a Saturday morning shootaround and pregame warmups.

