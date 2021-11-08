Danny Green Could Return vs. Knicks on Monday

Danny Green hasn't been off to an ideal start to the 2021-2022 NBA season. As the veteran sharpshooter struggled to get a rhythm going on the offensive end, the issues piled on as he suffered a hamstring injury during a matchup last week.

As the Sixers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers last Monday, they went into the matchup short-handed. Joel Embiid was off for the night as he got a planned rest day. Tobias Harris was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol as he tested positive for COVID-19. Also, Ben Simmons remained out due to personal reasons.

Green was one of the few regulars in the starting lineup to play against the Blazers last Monday, but his night ended early. After checking in for a little under 20 minutes, Green pulled himself off the court midway through the third quarter as he felt his hamstring getting tight.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that the fact that Green pulled himself out of the game concerned him a lot considering the veteran forward would typically push through the pain and come out when he's asked to by the coaches.

But clearly, Green's setback was notable. And two nights later, Rivers revealed that Green would likely miss a couple of games due to his injury. Sure enough, Rivers was right. When the Sixers hosted the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Green was out.

The following night, the Sixers tipped off against the Detroit Pistons on the road, and the veteran sharpshooter was out of the lineup once again. Although he was upgraded to questionable ahead of Saturday's rematch against Chicago, Green was ruled out roughly an hour before the game.

Once again, Green is questionable going into Monday night's matchup against the New York Knicks. On Monday morning, the veteran was a full participant in shootaround. While that doesn't confirm he'll play against New York or not, it seems Green is trending in the right direction as the Sixers anticipate his return.

