Danny Green Felt He Could've Played More vs. Warriors

Prior to Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green has missed the Sixers' last four games. After the veteran sharpshooter left the November 13 matchup against the Indiana Pacers early, Green was dealing with hamstring tightness for the second time this season.

Leading up to Wednesday's matchup, Green was upgraded to questionable. After getting a week's worth of games off, the veteran forward felt good enough to trot out onto the court on Wednesday night.

For the second time this season, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers elected to have Green come off the bench. After the Milwaukee Bucks matchup a few weeks back, Rivers revealed that his decision to have Green come off the bench was due to the fact that he wanted to keep his minutes in check.

Against the Warriors, Rivers had a similar philosophy. As he utilized Matisse Thybulle in the starting lineup, Green saw exactly 17 minutes off the bench on Wednesday. During his limited time on the court, Green had one of his better performances as he was nearly perfect from the field, draining four of his five shots for 10 points.

"He looked great," said Sixers coach Doc Rivers. "Unfortunately, we had used his allotment, so we couldn't put him back in." The Sixers could've used a complete shift from Green on Wednesday with the way he was playing. While he wishes the restriction could've been lifted since he felt fine -- Green was shelved after his six-minute shift in the third quarter.

"[My] hamstring feels great," said Green. "There are other things that I was trying to tend to, but the hamstring feels really good. I wish I could have played more minutes, but they didn't allow me to play more minutes. They stopped me at 17. I was trying to get another extra five or six, but they didn't let me go back in the fourth. But I felt really good. My hamstring felt really good."

The last time Green returned from a hamstring injury, he played 30 minutes in his first game back. Then, he averaged 24 minutes on the floor over the next four games before again battling hamstring tightness. While Green felt fine enough to push his limits on Wednesday, the Sixers played it safe as they want to make sure the 34-year-old sharpshooter is healthy in the long run.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.