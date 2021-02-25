Danny Green Looks Forward to Playing Mavs Star Luka Doncic

The Philadelphia 76ers return home on Thursday night for a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. While former Mavericks guard Seth Curry might look forward to playing his old team, Sixers veteran forward Danny Green is looking forward to playing Dallas' young superstar, Luka Doncic.

The 21-year-old multi-talented Slovenian guard has made a name for himself in recent years. After having a tremendous Sophomore season in Dallas last year, Doncic officially established himself as an NBA superstar.

Now that Doncic is officially a two-time All-Star as of the other night, Danny Green looks forward to the challenge of playing the young star for the first time this season at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

"I think anybody that's a defensive guy loves to take on that type of challenge," Green said following Thursday's morning shootaround. "I've always hung my hat on the floor." Green won't have to exclusively guard the Mavs superstar as the Sixers will likely have Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle on him for most of the night, but the veteran forward still looks forward to seeing the young star matchup with his teammates.

"He's a top player in this league -- MVP-caliber and obviously an All-Star," Green continued. "So, when you have those types of guys come into your building, it's always a fun challenge. Unfortunately, we won't get to do it in front of our fans, but I think it'll be an exciting and interesting night."

This year, Dallas has been a bit underwhelming throughout the first half of the season. Through 30 games, they've won 15 matchups and lost 15. Regardless of how they're playing overall, Doncic remains a threat. And as long as he's averaging nearly 30 points-per-game, Dallas is not a team that can be taken lightly.

Danny Green and the Sixers are looking forward to the challenge.

