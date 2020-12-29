Danny Green Believes Matisse Thybulle Will Earn More Minutes

The Philadelphia 76ers had a flawless injury report through the first two games of the season. Unfortunately, that all changed on Sunday night. Moments before tip-off, Sixers center Joel Embiid felt stiffness in his back, which forced the medical and coaching staff to rule him out for the evening.

Then, as the game went on, the 76ers lost a key reserve in Furkan Korkmaz. A lower-body injury forced Korkmaz out of the game. On Monday, he was diagnosed with a left adductor strain, which will keep him off the court for at least a handful of games. According to Sixers team officials, Korkmaz will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

That's unfortunate news for Korkmaz, who had a strong training camp in the eyes of Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. Although the offseason was short, Korkmaz earned himself consistent minutes off the bench through the first few games. As he averages 18 minutes-per-game leading up to Tuesday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers need to find out how they'll replace him.

76ers veteran forward Danny Green believes the team will need to step as a whole, but he thinks the second-year former first-round pick Matisse Thybulle will specifically have a larger role now that Korkmaz is out of the lineup.

"We all have to step up [with Furkan out], it's not just a one-person job," Green explained on Tuesday afternoon. "We all have to shoot better, move the ball, play with each other better. I think Matisse will probably get some more minutes if I had to guess. Everybody else, Shake [Milton], myself, Seth [Curry] -- the wings -- the small wings will probably have to fill that void."

Last season, Thybulle was a regular member of Philly's rotation. While he established himself as a menace on the defensive side of the ball, he averaged just four points-per-game on offense throughout the year. As the Sixers looked to balance out offense and defense this season, Thybulle's lack of versatility evidently left him out of Rivers' current rotation.

But with Korkmaz out, Thybulle will likely receive an opportunity to show his new head coach what he's worth. Defensively, there shouldn't be any worry -- but Thybulle will have to contribute more on offense to help his team out and help himself out to possibly earn more minutes in the future.

