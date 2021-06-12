Danny Green to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury

Things took a turn for the worst for the Sixers in the opening minutes of Game 3 against the Hawks. After jumping to contest a shot, Danny Green made his way down the floor limping.

Green was immediately subbed out and retreated to the locker room. Shortly there after, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game. While Green did make a return to the bench, it was in street clothes and a walking boot.

Doc Rivers could not provide an update on Green after the win on Friday night but was not optimistic. Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that Green will miss at least two to three weeks.

Depending on how things play out, Green likely won't return unless the Sixers make the finals. Losing Green at this point in the playoffs is a major loss for the Sixers as they look to compete for a title.

The Sixers are now without one of their top defenders, along with one of their best outside shooters. Green's playoff experience is a void no player off the bench will be able to fill.

Rivers now has an important decision to make as he is down a starter. One positive outlook is that with all the Sixers' weapons off the bench, there are multiple routes he could go.

Furkan Korkmaz is a name that stands out as a potential replacement. He can provide outside shooting while not removing a primary ballhandler from the second unit.

Shake Milton was inserted into the starting lineup last postseason and could very well find himself there again.

This team has shown that they can weather whatever storm comes their way. The second unit is going to have to embrace the "next man up" mentality and help provide a spark in Green's absence.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.