Danny Green to Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers don't seem to be getting any healthier between games this week. After getting Monday off and returning to the court on Tuesday, the Sixers missed a few key players in Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and Danny Green.

Embiid and Thybulle, who have been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol due to COVID-19-related issues, remained off the court as the 76ers paid a visit to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Danny Green's lingering hamstring issues kept him sidelined as well. Green's hamstring issues started a couple of weeks ago. As the Sixers faced the Portland Trail Blazers, Green was one of a few regulars in the starting lineup as the 76ers were shorthanded.

Unfortunately, he became another member of the squad to find himself on the injury report as he left that Monday night matchup in the third quarter after dealing with hamstring tightness. After removing himself from the game to get checked out, the Sixers' training staff ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The veteran forward went on to miss the next three matchups against the Chicago Bulls twice and the Detroit Pistons once on the road. Eventually, Green made his return to the floor last Monday against the New York Knicks.

He started out on a minutes restriction upon his return. Just as it seemed Green was finally starting to climb back to being one-hundred percent, he suffered another setback. In his fourth game back against the Indiana Pacers last Saturday, Green left the court early as he felt tightness in the same area.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers expressed doubt regarding Green's availability for the remainder of Philly's difficult stretch on the road. After Green missed practice on Monday, he was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

And as the Sixers are set to face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Green won't be available once again as he's been ruled out for the second-straight time. With Green out of the lineup on Tuesday, Sixers veteran Shake Milton got the nod to start. While the Sixers have switched up their starting lineup many times throughout the year, Milton could find himself replacing Green again on Thursday.

