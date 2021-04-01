Danny Green Thinks Patience Will Help Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons hasn't been his true self lately. Since returning from the All-Star break a couple of weeks back, Simmons' offensive numbers have been below his season average.

Although Simmons is known to be a top-notch defender and playmaker, he's still valuable in the scoring department from the 76ers. Lately, though, he's struggled there as he's hitting on just 46-percent of his field-goal attempts on Philly's current six-game road trip.

Simmons isn't ignorant to the fact that he hasn't looked like himself. Following a quiet 11-point performance against the Denver Nuggets, the Sixers star admitted that he has to get his stuff together in order to help his team out.

While Simmons couldn't pinpoint the cause of his recent struggles outside of fatigue, his veteran teammate Danny Green offered some thoughts on Simmons' recent struggles from his perspective.

“When teams are double-teaming and having (Simmons) and Dwight (Howard) on the floor, with him trying to figure out the spacing, it’s been tough because usually, he’s in the dunker spot, but he has to find space and cut from where he’s at, to give us that outlet," Green explained.

Simmons has to adjust his game without Joel Embiid posing a threat from all areas of the floor on offense. Playing alongside Dwight Howard hasn't done Simmons any favors in the half-court offense. And when it comes to Simmons playing his high-speed game, Green believes that a little more patience could help everybody out.

"Just taking his time of not making too many fast, quick, speedy decisions of learning how to shift gears [should help]," Green said. "He goes fast, he’s very good at getting to the basket strong and with speed, but he’s gotta let us get a chance to catch up with him with the defense, let it flatten out from time, and just taking the time.”

“For the most part, the only thing is he’s got to be a little more patient with himself and with the offense and not turn the ball over. Other than that, he’s been great at attacking, and getting to the rim and doing it puts us in sets. Hopefully, he keeps that up but just fixes taking his time, being patient, and not turning the ball over.”

Simmons, Green, and the Sixers will wrap up the road trip on Thursday night with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the Cavs have defeated the Sixers twice this year, the 76ers are still the better team on paper and should find a way to come out on top on Thursday.

If they do, then the Sixers will find themselves in a great position moving forward as they would wrap the six-game road stint up with a 4-2 record and likely get Joel Embiid back in the mix this weekend.

