Danny Green Reacts to UNC's Coach Roy Williams' Retirement

Danny Green had nothing but great things to say about Roy Williams on Thursday.

Since the 2003 NCAA season, Roy Williams has led the charge in coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels. During his 18-year stint as the Tar Heels head coach, Williams coached his team to three Division I Tournament Championships.

He was a two-time ACC Coach of the Year and the USA Today Coach of the Year in 2019. Although Williams has had success at Kansas as a head coach too, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007 during his stint at UNC.

At this point, the 70-year-old legendary head coach has nothing left to prove. Therefore, on Thursday morning, Roy Williams announced his retirement, according to a press release, which the school put out.

A few hours after the news made its rounds within the basketball world, Philadelphia 76ers veteran and former UNC Tar Heel Danny Green reacted to Williams' decision to hang it up after a long and successful career.

"You know, he's like a father figure," Green said in regards to his former college coach. "I became a man at school there. Four years there, he taught me a lot about stuff, not just about the game of basketball, but about life."

Green got his start at North Carolina in 2005, during the early years of Williams' stint. The Sixers veteran appeared in 145 games over a four-year span at UNC. Following the 2008-2009 season, Green declared for the NBA Draft and wrapped up a successful stint under Williams on the Tar Heels.

"I'm happy for him," Green continued. "Hopefully, he's at peace. He had a hell of a career. I want to congratulate him. He's always been more than a coach to me. He taught me how to be a man and how to do things the right thing. That school knows what it means to me -- he knows what he means to me. I'm happy for him."

