Danny Green Reveals He Can Play Again on Instagram

The NBA's COVID-19 outbreak has put a lot of teams in tough situations. As positive cases continued to pop up at a high rate, many rosters took hits throughout the entire month of December. The Sixers not only dealt with an outbreak of their own two months ago, but they also had a second outbreak that started a few weeks back.

As the Sixers geared up for their matchup against the Miami Heat at home, Sixers veteran forward Georges Niang was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol as he tested positive.

A few days after Niang entered the protocol, Sixers guard Shake Milton and the center Andre Drummond joined Niang. When the 76ers suddenly lost Milton and Drummond, they were dealing with a ton of physical setbacks as well.

Therefore, their Sunday night game two weeks ago was postponed as the league feared the Sixers wouldn't have enough players available to meet the required eight-man minimum.

The next night, the Sixers faced the Boston Celtics on the road. Not too long after the 76ers took the Celtics down, Philly found out they would have another player enter the health and safety protocol as Danny Green became the fourth member to test positive this month.

Slowly Getting Healthier

The Sixers are slowly but surely getting healthier at this point. Last week, Niang was the first to get cleared out of the health and safety protocol and has now played in Philly's last three games.

On Thursday, Drummond and Milton were cleared to play against the Brooklyn Nets, leaving Danny Green as the lone member in the health and safety protocol. However, it seems Green is cleared for action as he posted on Instagram he's able to play basketball again.

The Sixers have off from games until Monday night when they host the Houston Rockets. That's the earliest that Green could return to the court. While he's been cleared for action, Green still isn't guaranteed to take the court on Monday.

Sometimes, players might need a few days of ramping up action to get back into game shape after battling COVID-19 before they return to the court. The good news is Green reportedly didn't experience bad symptoms, which could signal he'll be back sooner than later.

But Green's playing status for Monday will likely depend on how he feels at practice on Sunday night and at shootaround on Monday morning.

