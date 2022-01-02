Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Danny Green Reveals He Can Play Again on Instagram
    Publish date:

    Danny Green Reveals He Can Play Again on Instagram

    Author:

    The NBA's COVID-19 outbreak has put a lot of teams in tough situations. As positive cases continued to pop up at a high rate, many rosters took hits throughout the entire month of December. The Sixers not only dealt with an outbreak of their own two months ago, but they also had a second outbreak that started a few weeks back.

    As the Sixers geared up for their matchup against the Miami Heat at home, Sixers veteran forward Georges Niang was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol as he tested positive. 

    A few days after Niang entered the protocol, Sixers guard Shake Milton and the center Andre Drummond joined Niang. When the 76ers suddenly lost Milton and Drummond, they were dealing with a ton of physical setbacks as well.

    Therefore, their Sunday night game two weeks ago was postponed as the league feared the Sixers wouldn't have enough players available to meet the required eight-man minimum. 

    The next night, the Sixers faced the Boston Celtics on the road. Not too long after the 76ers took the Celtics down, Philly found out they would have another player enter the health and safety protocol as Danny Green became the fourth member to test positive this month.

    Read More

    Slowly Getting Healthier

    The Sixers are slowly but surely getting healthier at this point. Last week, Niang was the first to get cleared out of the health and safety protocol and has now played in Philly's last three games.

    On Thursday, Drummond and Milton were cleared to play against the Brooklyn Nets, leaving Danny Green as the lone member in the health and safety protocol. However, it seems Green is cleared for action as he posted on Instagram he's able to play basketball again.

    The Sixers have off from games until Monday night when they host the Houston Rockets. That's the earliest that Green could return to the court. While he's been cleared for action, Green still isn't guaranteed to take the court on Monday.

    Sometimes, players might need a few days of ramping up action to get back into game shape after battling COVID-19 before they return to the court. The good news is Green reportedly didn't experience bad symptoms, which could signal he'll be back sooner than later.

    But Green's playing status for Monday will likely depend on how he feels at practice on Sunday night and at shootaround on Monday morning.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17392824_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Danny Green Reveals He Can Play Again on Instagram

    50 seconds ago
    USATSI_17432378_168388689_lowres
    News

    Steve Nash Believes Joel Embiid is Too Unique for Comparisons

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17432380_168388689_lowres
    News

    Durant Brushes Off Heated Exchange With Joel Embiid

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17432377_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid Explains Exchange With Durant After Sixers Defeat Nets

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_15694997_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Additional Sixers Coaches Enter NBA's Health & Safety Protocol

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17432351_168388689_lowres
    News

    Players Observations After Sixers Pull Off Upset in Brooklyn

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17370686_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17369990_168388689_lowres
    News

    Will Kevin Durant Make Return vs. Sixers on Thursday?

    Dec 30, 2021