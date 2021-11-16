Danny Green Ruled Out vs. Jazz After Suffering Setback

Recently re-signed Sixers veteran Danny Green's start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal. After Green got off to a bit of a slow start in the shooting department, the veteran also suffered a hamstring injury seven games into the year.

During the Sixers' matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers a couple of weeks back, Green checked in for 19 minutes. As the Sixers were in the midst of the third quarter, Green felt tightness in his hamstring and removed himself from the game, which was a rare scenario, according to Philly's head coach Doc Rivers.

But clearly, Green's hamstring wasn't right as the veteran sharpshooter went on to miss multiple games. As the 76ers embarked on matchups against the Chicago Bulls, once at home and once on the road, and a game against the Detroit Pistons, Green watched from the bench.

Eventually, he returned ahead of Philly's matchup against the New York Knicks last Monday. Since returning, the Sixers have attempted to keep Green's minutes in check. Although he saw the court for over 28 minutes in his first two matchups back, Green checked in for just 18 minutes against the Toronto Raptors last Thursday.

After getting a little rest, Green looked refreshed in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. In 21 minutes, he had one of his best overall performances this year as he notched a season-high of 14 points while shooting 4-6 from the field and collecting four rebounds and three steals.

Unfortunately, that performance came with a price to pay. Once again, Green left the court for good three quarters into the game. After getting ruled out with hamstring tightness, Doc Rivers made it clear he was unsure if Green would play again during the Sixers' remaining five-straight road games.

On Monday, the Sixers practiced in Utah ahead of their game against the Jazz. As expected, Green was not a participant. After failing to see the court in practice on Monday, Green was ruled out officially for Tuesday's matchup versus Utah.

Green becomes one of five Sixers that are listed as out for Tuesday's game. In addition to the veteran forward, the 76ers will also be without Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle as they remain in the NBA's health and safety protocol, Grant Riller, who is recovering from knee surgery, and Ben Simmons, who is out again for personal reasons.

