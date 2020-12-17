Danny Green Says Teammates Aren't Discussing James Harden

These days, James Harden's trade request is the talk of the NBA. Last month, the Houston Rockets star expressed concern regarding his current organization's future after they changed the head coach and the general manager.

Both Harden and Russell Westbrook asked for a trade as they believe the Rockets' championship window has closed. Westbrook got his wish -- but Harden seems to be stuck as the face of the Rockets' franchise.

The 31-year-old guard has finally reported to the Rockets this offseason and is willing to compete for them as long as he's on contract, but that doesn't mean he isn't finished pushing his way out for a trade. According to recent reports, Harden wants to land with the Brooklyn Nets. If not the Nets, then the Philadelphia 76ers are another destination he would welcome as former Rockets GM Daryl Morey is running the show there.

For weeks, Harden has been the talk in Philly as it's difficult to rule out a possible trade between Houston and Philly. However, members of Sixers aren't talking about the possibility of Harden joining the team nearly as much as fans and the media are, according to Sixers veteran Danny Green.

"I think everything you see on the internet is a topic [among teammates]," Green said in regards to trade rumors. "But it's not a discussion of what we're worried about, or who is excited to play with [James Harden]. We're worried about us right now, focused on us and what we can control. Everything else outside of that we can't control. If it happens, so be it. If it doesn't, we still gotta focus on us."

At this point, the Sixers' chances of trading for Harden are slim. As Houston wants to keep the disgruntled guard around, they've set the price tag for a possible trade for Harden quite high. For the Sixers, they'd have to cough up Ben Simmons and three additional first-round picks. While Harden's scoring could really help the Sixers out, the asking price is way too high to take a gamble on.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_