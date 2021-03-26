Danny Green Found Trade Rumors 'Comical' on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green is no stranger to getting traded these days. After spending eight seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Green was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

Then after a one-year stint in Toronto, he landed with the Los Angeles Lakers. As soon as the 2020 offseason rolled around, Green was told he was on the move again to Oklahoma City before the Thunder quickly flipped the veteran to the Sixers shortly after.

Green has had his ups and downs in Philly so far this season, but for the most part, he's been a solid addition to a team that needed three-point shooting and veteran leadership. There's no doubt Green holds value for the 76ers, but he still couldn't avoid hearing his name in trade rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline.

For weeks now, Green was rumored to be involved in a potential deal that could land the Sixers Kyle Lowry. Halfway through the final day of the trade market being opened, the Sixers made a move to acquire veteran point guard George Hill, which made it clear it was unlikely Philly would land Lowry and end up keeping Green.

However, a report was going around stating that Green's agent told the veteran forward to prepare to be traded on Thursday. As Green participated in the Sixers' shootaround on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, he didn't want to let the rumors serve as a distraction. Therefore, the veteran forward laughed it all off.

“It was kind of comical just thinking about it," Green said late on Thursday night. "But I don’t panic, I don’t worry, I don’t stress. I’ve been around the league long enough to know how the business goes. Whatever happens, happens. I just make the best of it and let the chips fall where they may.”

Green will finish the season off with the 76ers. As the NBA has put a lock on all trades for the remainder of the year, the veteran sharpshooter isn't going anywhere. And to prove to his team that they made the right choice, Green once again stepped up for his shorthanded squad and played a key role in the win over the Lakers on the road Thursday night as he put up 28 points, hitting eight threes.

“There is nothing more special than to come out with a win,” Green explained. “My guys helped me through it. They got through it. I appreciate them. We got to continue to get better, stay focused, lock-in, and finish out the road trip.”

Green and the Sixers will get the day off on Friday, then return to the Staples Center once more for a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.