Sixers’ Daryl Morey Attends Joel Embiid’s Team USA Bout vs. Serbia

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Ops Daryl Morey checked out Joel Embiid in Paris on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States center Joel Embiid (11) gestures to the crowd in the fourth quarter against Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
On Thursday, Team USA returned to the court in Paris, France, to take on Serbia for a semi-final matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was in attendance to see the battle between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

The President of Basketball Ops posted a picture before the action.

Heading into the matchup, Joel Embiid’s availability came into question for a moment.

Earlier this week, USA faced Brazil for the quarter-finals. Embiid started once again and put together his best first-half performance of his Team USA run.

In the second half, USA head coach Steve Kerr rolled without Embiid in the starting lineup and sidelined the Sixers’ superstar for the entire half. After the game, it was revealed Embiid was dealing with a setback.

According to AP’s Tim Reynolds, Embiid was experiencing ankle discomfort throughout the first half after a minor tweak. When the center reported it to Kerr, the Golden State Warriors head coach decided to hold him out for the final two quarters.

After the victory over Brazil, Kerr told reporters that the setback wasn’t severe. Instead, USA took a cautious approach with Embiid and hoped to have him on the court for Thursday’s game.

Fortunately, Embiid’s minor setback didn’t take him off the floor against Brazil. Morey was able to get a chance to check out his star center in action again as the U.S. continued its gold medal run.

