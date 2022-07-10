Skip to main content
Daryl Morey Confirms James Harden's Contract Isn't Finalized

Daryl Morey Confirms James Harden's Contract Isn't Finalized

In the days leading up to the 2022 NBA free agency opening, all eyes were on Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden. With a player option for the 2022-2023 season attached to his contract, Harden had a deadline to accept or decline a $47 million option for next year.

While it was widely assumed Harden would opt-in and work out a new short-term deal with the Sixers over the summer, the star guard went in a different direction.

Harden declined his option, which gave the Sixers flexibility to sign a prospect like P.J. Tucker at the start of free agency. While the Sixers fired off a few signings within the first couple of hours of free agency, Harden’s new deal with the team was not one of them.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last weekend, Harden’s meeting with the Sixers in the Hamptons was expected to result in a new deal getting done. However, it didn’t happen. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that a new deal could be agreed upon within a 24-hour span.

While The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Harden agreed to a short-term deal, which is significantly lower than his original player option for next year, the star guard hasn’t quite signed the dotted line just yet, according to Sixers President Daryl Morey.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes ran into Morey at the Sixers’ Las Vegas Summer League debut on Saturday afternoon. When asked about Harden’s contract situation, Morey clarified that the deal isn’t done.

The wait time for Harden’s contract to be finalized is much longer than expected. But as the talks are stalled, there hasn’t been any indication that Harden is weighing other options as it remains clear it will only be a matter of when and not if Harden re-signs with the 76ers. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_18670030_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Fans Demand More Playing Time for Isaiah Joe

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_18205725_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Maxey Surprises Young Sixers Fan Stunned by Trade Rumors

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_17947406_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream Sixers' Summer League Vegas Game

By Justin Grasso21 hours ago
USATSI_18325786_168388689_lowres (1)
News

New Details About P.J. Tucker’s Contract With Sixers Revealed

By Justin GrassoJul 9, 2022
USATSI_18244367_168388689_lowres
News

Report: James Harden Takes Notable Pay Cut to Re-Sign With Sixers

By Justin GrassoJul 8, 2022
USATSI_13576981_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Veteran Markieff Morris Wants to Play With Sixers

By Justin GrassoJul 8, 2022
USATSI_17448671_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rumors: Rockets’ Eric Gordon Remains on Daryl Morey’s Radar

By Justin GrassoJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18218877_168388689_lowres (2)
News

James Harden, Tyrese Maxey Link Up for an Offseason Workout

By Justin GrassoJul 8, 2022