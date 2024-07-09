Sixers’ Daryl Morey Releases Statement on Caleb Martin Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up a key member of the Miami Heat on the free agency market by inking Caleb Martin to a multi-year deal.
After the Sixers landed their All-Star target in Paul George, they followed up with a major signing in the role player department by bringing on a two-way contributor in Martin.
On Saturday, the 76ers made the Martin signing official, leading the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, to release a statement on the move.
“Caleb is a battle-tested performer who has elevated his game when his teams have needed it most,” Morey said via press release. “We’re excited for him to bring his skillset and mentality to the 76ers.”
The Sixers know that the Boston Celtics are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, considering they just made a run to the 2024 NBA Finals and finished in first place. In Martin, the Sixers landed a player that has proven to have personal success against the reigning NBA Champions.
The 28-year-old former undrafted prospect out of Nevada started his career on a struggling Charlotte Hornets team. After having a small role in Charlotte, Martin carved out a decent role for himself on a competitive Miami Heat team.
Since landing with the Heat in 2021, Martin has competed in 45 postseason games across three seasons. In 2023, Martin averaged 30 minutes on the floor in 23 games. Amidst the Heat’s NBA Finals journey, Martin averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game while draining 42 percent of his threes.
The Sixers went into the 2024 offseason prioritizing proven playoff performers. They believe they got one in Martin, who joins the team after a three-year run with the Heat.