Daryl Morey Wants Steph Curry, Seth Curry Reunion in Philly?

The star of the night for the Sixers in their game five win over the Wizards was Seth Curry. With Joel Embiid absent due to injury, Curry made the most of his extra touches.

After a hot start to the game, Curry came alive for the Sixers. He finished the night with a new playoff career-high 30 points on just 17 shot attempts.

Curry not only received praise from his teammates and coaches but from his family as well. Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry took to Instagram to congratulate his younger brother on an incredible performance.

Sixers' president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, saw the post and took to Twitter to express his opinion. Posting a screenshot of Curry's Instagram post and put a simple caption of "Join 'em."

It appeared that perhaps the front office executive might be a fan of a family reunion in Philadelphia. This would not be the first time the Curry brothers share the same uniform, as Seth made a brief stop in Golden State early in his NBA journey.

While this was likely done in fun, could Morey be trying to recruit Curry to Philadelphia? As an executive who always has his eye on the big move, nothing is off the table.

The former MVP has multiple connections to the Sixers. Not only does his younger brother play for the team, but he is a member of the Under Armour family, similar to Joel Embiid. The two have crossed paths on multiple occasions as the two main faces of UA's basketball brand.

Gone are the days of the dynasty in Golden State. After a successful run and multiple championships, the organization is in the midst of going through its next phase.

A fine for tampering could be on the way for Morey, but he has certainly made a statement.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.