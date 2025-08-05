All 76ers

Sixers Deliver Message to Exiting NBA Veteran

The Philadelphia 76ers shared a message for Lonnie Walker.

Justin Grasso

Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) drives with the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed they would be parting ways with the veteran forward, Lonnie Walker IV.

While it didn’t seem there was a big chance the Sixers would bring Walker back on the roster for another run, the team sent out a message to the veteran on Tuesday morning, thanking him for what he brought to the table during his short stint in 2024-2025.

Sixers Send a Special Message to Lonnie Walker IV

via @sixers: thank you,
@lonniewalker_4
! 💙❤️

Walker will resume his career overseas. This time around, he’s going to play for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Back in 2018, Walker wrapped up a run at Miami, playing just one season in the NCAA. He posted an average of 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 42 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.

When he entered the 2018 NBA Draft, Walker was selected 18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs. That’s where he spent the majority of his career.

After four seasons in San Antonio, Walker hit the free agency market. He reached a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022. After appearing in 56 games with the Lakers, even picking up 32 starts, Walker hit the free agency market once again in 2023.

For the second season in a row, he signed a one-year deal. That time around, he joined the Brooklyn Nets. With the Sixers’ Atlantic Division rival, Walker came off the bench for 58 games. He averaged 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 38 percent from three.

Lonnie Walke
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) controls the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Last year, Walker intended to play for the Boston Celtics. He signed a one-year deal with the team in late August, but didn’t make the final cuts. As a result, he went to Lithuania to play in the LKL and the EuroLeague.

Eventually, Walker got out of his overseas contract and signed with the Sixers in February. He appeared in 20 games for Philadelphia, averaging 24 minutes of action.

For the Sixers, Walker averaged 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists. He knocked down 42 percent of his shots and 35 percent of his threes. When the Sixers had to make a decision on Walker’s team option, they declined to pick it up. As a result, Walker became a free agent.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

