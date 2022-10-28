Skip to main content
Sixers' Division Rival Loses Guard to Hamstring Injury

The Washington Wizards have announced that guard Delon Wright has landed on the IL with a hamstring injury.

The Washington Wizards have announced the placement of Delon Wright on the injury list after the guard was injured on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.

The hamstring injury which occurred in the fourth quarter, brought Wright's performance on Tuesday night to a close, after he had been on the court for 16 minutes, where he scored five points, while grabbing three assists and two rebounds.

The timeline for Wright's return is currently six to eight weeks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, which would see the guard's earliest return to the Wizards' lineup in early-to-mid December.

The injury will poke a hole into Wes Unseld Jr.'s depth chart, which currently sees Monte Morris starting, and potentially Johnny Davis taking the reigns from Wright for the second-choice point guard.

Wright, who has been starting off the bench throughout the Wizards' season so far, has been averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds.

Wright is entering his seventh NBA season after joining Washington in the offseason when he penned a two-year deal worth $16 million.

Prior to joining the Wizards, Wright saw time with multiple teams around the league including the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Toronto Raptors.

The Wizards' upcoming schedule sees them pitted against the 76ers twice with their first game on Monday, Oct. 31, and their second game on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

