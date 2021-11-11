Rivers Discusses the Boost Harris Offers Sixers Ahead of Raptors Game

Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    For the first time in over ten days, Tobias Harris is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup when they face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Last Monday, Harris found out he was in close contact with a Sixers staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. After receiving a test himself, Harris found out he was positive.

    Therefore, the Sixers forward was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. Considering Harris was indeed positive for COVID-19 and was symptomatic, he was automatically ineligible to practice or play in games for the next ten days.

    Harris has missed the last six games. On Thursday, he was cleared for action ahead of the matchup against Raptors. A couple of hours before tip-off, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers discussed the return of the 29-year-old forward and revealed that while Harris "looks good and feels good" and intends to return to the floor, he'll likely be on a minutes restriction. 

    "I actually don't know [if he'll play his regular minutes]," said Rivers on Thursday. "You're probably right on that, but every single guy that comes back with this is different. Some guys really struggle with it, and some guys jump right back in. You know, he'll struggle more if it's not due to the COVID but the residual just from not playing and just conditioning. So, either way, he won't play the same amount of minutes, but we don't know what the impact of COVID will do to him until he plays."

    Regardless of whether Harris is one-hundred percent or not on Thursday night, Rivers made it clear that just having Harris back around the team and in the lineup should offer the shorthanded Sixers a significant boost.

    "It's a huge lift -- he's one of our best scorers," Rivers explained. "Just getting him on the floor. He's another veteran. We just need bodies -- he's a warm body -- we just need another body on the floor, and the fact that he's one of our better players helps."

    Harris and the Sixers are set to tip-off against the Raptors at 7 PM EST. on Thursday. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

