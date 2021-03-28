Doc Rivers Isn't Concerned About Nets Adding LaMarcus Aldridge

The term "the rich get richer" could certainly be applied to the Eastern Conference super team that is the Brooklyn Nets. Coming into the season, the Nets already had two notable superstars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Early on in the year, Brooklyn's front office landed a third superstar in former Houston Rockets guard, James Harden. As if those three weren't enough, the Nets continued making moves to put notable names on the roster not only through the trade market but also through the buyout market recently.

A couple of weeks ago, the Nets swooped in on the most prominent name to get bought out by the Detroit Pistons as Brooklyn landed Blake Griffin. Then on Saturday, the Nets added another forward in the mix as they picked up former San Antonio Spurs standout, LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Nets were already considered championship contenders coming into the year, but as they continue to beef up the roster, the favoritism grows. However, the Philadelphia 76ers are no scrubs. Despite all of the talk surrounding the Nets as of late, the Sixers remain the best team in the Eastern Conference standings-wise.

And because of their current status, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers clarifies that he's not all that concerned with the competition right about now regardless of who Brooklyn adds to its roster as the playoffs inch closer.

“I don’t worry about it, to be honest,” Rivers said on Saturday, hours after Aldridge picked the Nets. “We’re kind of worried about ourselves, and that’s all we can do. We like our team. We like who we are. We like how we play. So I don’t give it a lot of thought.”

The Sixers, who are 32-14 on the year, look better than ever. Although they're not a finished product and still have to see players get healthy and join the team after the trade deadline, Doc Rivers and the 76ers have done well for themselves this year.

While they understand the Eastern Conference is tough and won't be a walk in the park come playoff time, Rivers has every right to believe his squad can compete with the best of them. Therefore, he's focused on the positives of his roster and nothing else.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.