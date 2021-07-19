Rivers Expresses Confidence in Pelicans Hire Willie Green

The New Orleans Pelicans moved on from the franchise's second head coach following the 2019-2020 NBA season. After Alvin Gentry's five-year stint, the Pelicans hoped they could bring in a new veteran head coach to run the show and get the team full of young and promising players to the playoffs.

That's when New Orleans hired Stan Van Gundy. As we know now, the Van Gundy experiment didn't work in year one and became short-lived. In a condensed 72-game season, the Pelicans went 31-41. After missing the playoffs, there were already talks about New Orleans potentially pulling the plug on the Van Gundy experiment early.

Sure enough, the Pelicans moved on from the veteran head coach after he spent just one season running the team. For about a month, the Pelicans have been searching for Van Gundy's replacement.

At this point, New Orleans found their guy in Phoenix Suns assistant, Willie Green. Although the hiring of Green isn't official yet, the Pelicans plan to announce the hire after the 2021 NBA Finals wrap up, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Green, a 39-year-old former player, had spent time with several organizations at some capacity since 2003 when he got his start as a backup guard on the Philadelphia 76ers. After playing for the Sixers, New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Orlando Magic, Green eventually landed his first coaching job with the Golden State Warriors before going to the Suns.

Although the former player-turned-coach doesn't have a ton of coaching experience, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is confident that Green will quickly earn the respect of his players in New Orleans as he has first-hand knowledge of the former Clipper's leadership skills.

“There are just certain people who have a way of telling you a thing you need to hear," Rivers told Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. "And instead of you reacting to it, you’re accepting. Willie is in that group. He just has that rare thing. The ability to tell you the straight truth without offending you. There are not a lot of people on earth like that.”

Rivers credits Green for being the veteran that kept his team's locker room intact when things weren't going great for the Clippers in 2013. Seeing how Green handled things as a player, Rivers is more than confident that the soon-to-be rookie head coach will do an excellent job leading a young New Orleans squad.

