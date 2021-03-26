Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey Discuss the George Hill Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers were key players in the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes leading up to Thursday's NBA trade deadline. As the Toronto Raptors kept the price for the veteran guard out of the Sixers' comfort zone, Philly's President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey pivoted to a different move.

By coughing up four future second-round picks, Tony Bradley, Vincent Poirier, Terrance Ferguson, and the rights to Emir Preldžić, the Sixers landed Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill and New York Knicks forward Ignas Brazdeikis.

Hill, a 34-year-old guard with tons of experience, brings proven and reliable ball-handling and three-point shooting off the Sixers' bench. While he's not exactly of the same caliber as Kyle Lowry, the Sixers feel more than confident in their team moving forward, despite not making a significant splash in the trade market.

“He’s just such a solid veteran,” said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers on Thursday night in regards to Hill. “He's just one of those guys who you just like on your team. He shoots the heck out of the ball, defends well, good veteran, and we’re really a young team. Adding a veteran like him will be great for us.”

George Hill brings value on both sides of the ball. Considering the Sixers' bench has been inconsistent this season, Hill becomes one of their more reliable players they will bring off the bench when he finally suits up for Philly.

“I think Doc had some good comments recently about looking for a two-way guard and that being one of the very few needs for us,” Daryl Morey said on Thursday. “That’s what we got with George. A veteran two-way guard who can shoot at a very high level and defend at a high level.”

Besides having talks about possibly acquiring James Harden and Kyle Lowry, the 76ers haven't done much star hunting this season. Instead, they received great value from veteran role players such as Danny Green and Dwight Howard. Now, Morey hopes to make it three in a row with solid veteran acquisitions by trading for Hill.

"I think that’s been a big theme for us to get the shooting in a two-way player like sort of Danny," Morey continued. "I sort of see him as an acquisition like we did with Danny Green. A guy who’s been through a lot of playoff wars.”

Since 2008, Hill has played in 127 playoff games. In 11 season's worth of postseason appearances, Hill averaged 12 points-per-game while shooting 45-percent from the field and 37-percent from three. This year, the Sixers are pretty much a lock to make the postseason. Now, we'll have to wait and see if Hill is the player that they can help the Sixers take their team to the next level.

