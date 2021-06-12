Rivers Doubts Danny Green Will Play Game 4 vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up another playoff win on Friday night as they stole Game 3 on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. While the team feels good about getting home-court advantage back and going up 2-1 on the series, not everything was positive on Friday.

Early on in the first quarter, Sixers veteran forward Danny Green was spotted favoring his right leg. Although he attempted to remain in the court despite clearly being in pain, it didn't take long for Green to force himself out of the game.

Instead of taking a seat on the Sixers' bench to shake it off, Green walked gingerly back to the locker room. After spending some time away from the court, the Sixers didn't wait too long to rule the veteran guard out for the matchup.

According to Sixers officials, Green suffered a right calf strain. Although he didn't have plans to return to the court on Friday night, Green eventually made an appearance near the Sixers bench in the second half. As he watched the rest of the matchup in street clothes, Green was also sporting a walking boot on his right leg.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have any additional details to offer regarding Green's injury. “I have no idea [about it],” Rivers said. “It’s a calf injury. With my doctor’s degree, I would tell you that calf injuries aren’t great.”

Fortunately for the Sixers, Green's backups fared well in his absence. Matisse Thybulle, who replaced him right away, finished the night with seven points and two steals in almost 17 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Furkan Korkmaz stepped up on the offensive end and collected 14 points with his extended playing time of 27 minutes.

Will Green play in Game 4 on Monday night? Rivers can't say for sure, but he practically considered the veteran to be doubtful for now.

"The next guy has to step up," Rivers added. "Not sure who that’s going to be yet. We’ll go back, watch the film, and decide who that will be. I’m not ruling Danny out, but I’m pretty much ruling him out. I doubt if he plays the next game.”

