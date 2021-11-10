Doc Rivers Has an Encouraging Update Regarding Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with a handful of COVID-19 cases over the last week. After a player tested positive for the first time this season, three more cases popped up within a week's span.

Tobias Harris was the first Sixers player to be entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol this season. It happened last Monday when the Sixers geared up to face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Forty minutes before tip-off, Harris was notified he came in contact with a 76ers staffer that tested positive. Sure enough, Harris was positive for COVID-19 himself. Despite being fully vaccinated, the veteran forward was symptomatic. And when offering a health update regarding Harris last week, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Harris wasn't feeling so hot a few days into having the virus.

"He's doing okay, but not great, honestly," Rivers said a couple of days after Harris tested positive. "You know, that's the most I'm going to say about it. It hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this, and they are mad like, 'What the hell, I'm fine?' Tobias is not in that category right now. I could tell you that."

When Harris failed to register several negative COVID-19 tests last week, he was automatically ruled out for ten days worth of action. When the 76ers host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, that will mark the tenth day for Harris.

Whether he'll return right away or not is unclear. But Doc Rivers spoke about Harris before Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks and had a promising update regarding the All-Star hopeful and his eventual return.

"Tobias is doing a lot better," Rivers said on Tuesday. "I know that. Other than that, all of the other guys are still, you know, where they're at. I would say knowing and just talking to Tobias, he's the one guy that I'd say will be back sooner than later."

For the time being, the veteran forward remains the NBA's health and safety protocol. Considering he's missing at least ten straight days' worth of action, there will likely be a re-conditioning phase for Harris as well. However, Rivers assuming that Harris will be back "sooner than later" is an encouraging sign for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.