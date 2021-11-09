Doc Rivers Isn't Concerned About Embiid's Conditioning Taking a Hit

The Philadelphia 76ers lost another key player to the NBA's health and safety protocol on Monday night. One week after the first member of the Sixers, Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID-19, Philly's All-Star center Joel Embiid became the fourth member of the roster to be entered into the protocol.

And according to Doc Rivers, Embiid is symptomatic. "He's not doing great," said Rivers ahead of Monday night's game against the New York Knicks. "He's struggling with it, very similar to Tobias. So, you know, it's all I can tell you."

With Embiid positive for the virus and showing symptoms, he's been automatically ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In addition, he'll have to miss ten days worth of practices and games at a minimum.

For a player like Embiid, that could be quite concerning. As the All-Star center has worked extremely hard on getting in tip-top shape over the last couple of years, taking a notable chunk of days off to isolate himself could leave many concerned about him losing some of the progress he's made over the course of the offseason to now.

But Doc Rivers made it clear on Monday that's the least of his worries right now.

"I'm not concerned by that," Rivers explained. "I think everyone who is hit by this struggles coming back for a little while. So, I'm sure that'll be him too. But the conditioning part of it, I have a feeling he'll be ready with conditioning. The bottom line is I can't project out right now. You know, we have to focus on today's game and tomorrow's game and then see what we have after that."

Embiid's timeline for a return is currently unclear. As he's guaranteed to miss over a week's worth of games, the Sixers will have to rely on the veteran center Andre Drummond to fill the void of the All-Star's absence. Then when Embiid's able to return to the floor, Doc Rivers and the Sixers are hopeful he'll be back to standard form rather quickly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.