Sixers' Doc Rivers Believes Joel Embiid Looked Much Better vs. Celtics

For the first time in a little over three weeks, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid appeared in the Sixers' starting lineup this past Saturday night. With the Minnesota Timberwolves in town, Embiid looked forward to going toe to toe with his usual nemesis Karl Anthony-Towns.

Embiid looked good for a player who hadn't taken the court in weeks. While on a minutes restriction, Embiid collected 24 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks in the win over the Timberwolves.

But just because the numbers looked solid doesn't mean the big man was satisfied. "I had a bad game,” Embiid admitted this past Saturday night. “I’m just trying to get my rhythm back and just get back in the groove and help these guys offensively and defensively and to win some games.”

Embiid's head coach, Doc Rivers, didn't go as far as saying the big man played a lousy game, but he also didn't offer rave reviews for his performance, either.

“I thought he played okay. You can see the rust,” Rivers said on Saturday. “We turned the ball over a little and didn’t execute very well down the stretch of the game. I thought part of that is he probably didn’t even remember half of it. We won the game. I wasn’t thrilled with how we played. It was one of those sloppy, ugly games. We had so many chances, up 20 to put the game away. We just refused to do that tonight.”

When the Sixers returned to the court the following night on Sunday to face the Memphis Grizzlies, Embiid missed the matchup. Considering it was the second night of a back-to-back, the Sixers' medical and coaching staff wanted to make sure they take it easy with the big man as he works to get back to being one-hundred percent.

After getting Sunday and Monday off, Embiid was back in the lineup on Tuesday night as the Sixers faced the Boston Celtics. In the first two matchups against Boston this year, Embiid feasted as he scored over 35 points in both games.

Despite Tuesday night being just his second game back since returning from his injury, Embiid still had himself a stellar matchup against Boston. Over the weekend, Rivers believed Embiid had an average performance to return. On Tuesday, he had rave reviews for the big man's game versus Boston.

“He had great rhythm today,” Doc Rivers said. “Then I thought he was very patient too. I thought our passing when they doubled was fantastic. They almost got into a pick your poison spot, and that’s what we want Joel to be.”

In 32 minutes on the floor, Embiid scored 35 points off of 19 shots. He also attempted 20 free throws and knocked down 16 of them. Rivers revealed that Embiid turned to him following the game and said "I'm back" with subtle excitement, which made Rivers feel good considering Embiid's reaction to his last game.

“He was not happy after the first game coming back," the head coach explained. "He expects so much. You miss three-plus weeks, you’re not going to be that good. The first showing, I thought the other night allowed him to get some more work in, and then playing tonight was big for him.”

