Doc Rivers Says Joel Embiid is 'Still Sore' From LeBron James Shove

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was feeling dominant in last Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. As he had Marc Gasol defending him from behind and LeBron James in front of him, Embiid attempted a big-time dunk that would've surely made its rounds as one of the most prominent highlights from Wednesday night.

But LeBron James prevented it from happening. Not by making a basketball move, though. Instead, James gave Embiid a bit of a shove while the big man was mid-air and forced him to hit his already sore back on the hardwood.

James was called for a flagrant one foul, which Embiid disputed as he believed it should've resulted in an ejection. Regardless of how he felt about the play, though, Embiid was more focused on the potential long-term effect of what went down.

"Hopefully, it's fine," Embiid said after the game in regards to his back. "The test will be when I wake up in the morning and see how it feels, but I'm glad that I pushed through, and I'm glad that we got the win."

Although he felt stiff the next day, Embiid was cleared to hit the road and travel with the Sixers as they embarked on a three-game road trip, beginning in Minnesota. After being listed as questionable against the Timberwolves, Embiid was cleared for action and spent 27 minutes on the court before getting the entire fourth quarter off on Friday.

Despite playing in Friday's game, Embiid's name popped up on the injury report once again for Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Except for this time, his questionable status was downgraded to out a couple of hours before tip-off.

Before Sunday's game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers addressed Embiid's status. While he isn't sure if Embiid feels any worse than he did before, Rivers did make it clear that the fall against the Lakers is still playing a part in Embiid's setback.

"I don't know if he took a step backward," Rivers said on Sunday. "It's still sore from the fall. He played through it the other night. [His absence is] not maintenance, but it's not something that I can see that's going to take a while."

Embiid's back tightness was an issue before the Lakers matchup last week. In the past, Rivers considered Embiid's absences to be more cautious than anything. Every other time he was right, considering the big man hasn't missed consecutive games this year. Whether that will change this week or not remains unclear.

The Sixers are going to take it day-by-day with Embiid. With Monday and Tuesday off from games, the star center has plenty of time to rest before Wednesday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

