Doc Rivers Discusses Main Concern With Missing Players

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in the roughest stretch they have been all season. Between having consecutive competitive matchups and playing with a depleted roster, things have not gone well for them.

Most of their issues revolve around injuries. Players like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry continue to deal with nagging injuries.

With the regular season coming to a close, getting healthy has been the team's primary focus. Missing different guys on a nightly basis has greatly affected the flow of this team, as they are forced to roll out multiple different lineups and groups we don't typically see.

Despite being on the wrong side of a four-game losing streak, that does not appear to be Doc Rivers' biggest concern. His main area of focus right now is getting healthy to round out rotations.

"We just got to get our guys and our rotations down so we can play them and work on stuff," Rivers said after Saturday's loss.

One player he would zero in on this being important for is George Hill. Now that he can take the floor after dealing with a thumb injury, Rivers' focus has been intergrading him with his new team.

The only issue is he has not been able to do that properly. With all the injuries up and down the roster, Hill has been thrown in with different lineups. Including being the starting point guard in Ben Simmons' absence.

As we know, when the playoffs kick off, rotations tend to get smaller. Rivers' has not been able to properly solidify his playoff rotation due to multiple players battling injury.

With just 12 games to go, the focus has almost fully shifted to the postseason. In this time, the Sixers not only need to balance injuries. But prepare lineups and sets for when the lights get brighter.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.