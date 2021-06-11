Rivers Not Concerned With Danny Green's Shooting Slump

The addition of Danny Green in the offseason has done wonders for the Sixers. Along with his veteran leadership, Green is the ideal type of player to put alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Green had a bounce-back year from three, hitting 40% of his attempts. His shooting has been reliable for the majority of the season, but the veteran has gone cold in the team's recent stretch.

Over their last three games, Green has only hit two shots from beyond the arc. He is 2-14 in this stretch, including going 0-4 in the Sixers' game one loss.

Being the good veteran that he is, Green has found other ways to impact the game. Whether it is his defense or dishing eight assists in game 2, he has found ways to help the team.

While Green's struggles from deep have been apparent, Doc Rivers is not worried about it. He likes the looks Green is getting and knows he is going to find the range eventually.

"We don't worry about it, for the most part. Of those nine, I'm going to say six of them were probably good shots. But I still give him that freedom because at the end of the day, that's what he does. I don't worry about shooters missing shots. Odds are they're going to start making them at some point," said Rivers.

Shooters go through cold spells. It comes with the nature of the playstyle. A player that has been around as long as Green understands what it takes to get himself back on track.

This cold spell might scare some people after what happened to Green last year in the bubble. Many remember him shooting 28.9% from three for the Lakers in the finals against the Heat.

The key for Green is continuing to get attempts up during games. Even if the shots aren't falling, he needs to make the defense account for him.

With the attention the Sixers' big three draws, Green is going to keep getting clean looks from beyond. He is sure to be back shooting like the Green we saw for most of this season in no time.

The two days off between games gives him more than enough time to regroup and get extra shots up in practice.

