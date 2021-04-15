Doc Rivers Not Worried About Never Seeing Nets at Full Strength

For a majority of this season, the Eastern Conference has been looked at as a two-team race. Most people have picked one of the Sixers or the Nets to represent the East in the NBA finals.

When these two teams squared off on Wednesday night on national television, many thought it could be used as a measuring stick. The potential Eastern Conference finals matchup would not be the case, as Brooklyn would sit multiple key players, including Kevin Durant.

Wednesday's matchup was the third and final time these teams meet in the regular season. In all three of their meetings this season, the Sixers never faced the Nets at full health.

After the game, Doc Rivers would field questions about this. He would give his thoughts on never getting to face a top contender in the conference at full strength.

"It's funny I was telling someone before the game, we know exactly who they are, and we know they know who we are. There are no secrets. Whether they all played tonight and we won, or they all didn't play and we won, it didn't matter," said Rivers after the win.

Even with all the firepower that Brooklyn has, Rivers does not seem bothered of never getting to see them at their best.

Someone who has been around the game as long as Rivers understands that there's a difference between the regular season and the postseason. That is why he feels less concerned about not getting a shot at Brooklyn's trio in any of their matchups this season.

"When the playoffs start, it's a whole beast, and we'll be ready for them, and I'm sure they'll be ready for us," he said.

Other coaches and players might want a shot at their top competitors before an intense meeting in the postseason, but Doc Rivers does not seem that concerned with it.

