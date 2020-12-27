Doc Rivers Praises Ben Simmons' Overall Performance vs. Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday night to play an inferior and shorthanded New York Knicks team. Although the Sixers were expected to defeat the Knicks, they had to ensure they locked up New York's emerging young star, RJ Barrett, to secure the win.

As expected, Sixers star Ben Simmons took on the responsibility of guarding Barrett throughout the game. While Simmons was quiet offensively through the first two quarters, his defense stood out as he relentlessly defended Barrett. Through the first half, the Knicks guard drained just one of 11 shots from the field.

In total, Barrett finished the game with 10 points, most of them coming from the free-throw line. In nearly 40 minutes of action, Barrett took 15 shots from the field, draining just two of them. While Simmons' defensive performance stood out the most to everybody watching, Rivers couldn't help but credit the All-Star guard for his all-around performance on Saturday night.

"Defensively, he was terrific," Rivers claimed. "He used his size; he used his length. His instincts are unbelievable, something I didn't know until now coaching him. Then on the other end, with the pace that he played and forced action, we got threes just because Ben Simmons pushed the ball up the floor, created actions in the paint, and kicked out to the guys. I thought he was terrific tonight."

Simmons played 32 minutes for the Sixers on Saturday night against New York. He was a plus-22 on the floor and collected 15 points, shooting five-for-nine from the field. In addition to his scoring, Simmons also picked up a game-high of six assists. On defense, Simmons swatted two shots, collected a steal, and came down with eight of his nine total rebounds.

While Saturday night wasn't one of Simmons' most flashy performances, his head coach is more than content with what he witnessed as he seems to have learned something new about his young All-Stars on-court tendencies.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_