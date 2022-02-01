Skip to main content
Sixers' Doc Rivers Praises NFL Legend Tom Brady
Player(s)
Tom Brady
Team(s)
Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers' Doc Rivers Praises NFL Legend Tom Brady

Hours before the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that future Hall of Famer Tom Brady was hanging up his cleats and retiring from football.

Not too long after the story broke, Brady's father and agent disputed the news and mentioned that the veteran quarterback hadn't made up his mind yet regarding his future. Typically, it's obvious when longtime veteran quarterbacks are ready to hang it up. For Brady, though, the idea the 44-year-old might play another season wasn't exactly far-fetched.

But there were hints the seven-time Super Bowl champion could call it a career sooner than later. And prior to the Sixers' Monday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers, who coached the Boston Celtics during a time when Brady quarterbacked for the New England Patriots, praised the eventual Hall of Fame inductee.

Read More

"I'll wait until he actually says it and does it [before fully reacting]," said Rivers on Monday night ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies matchup. "Obviously, I've gotten to know him a bit -- not great -- but I've been around him a couple of times. I don't know if it's time or not, but he had one hell of a career."

Rivers couldn't say much about Brady's retirement on Monday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had yet to make it official. However, on Tuesday morning, Brady took to Twitter to officially break the news himself.

After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady will call it a career. The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback will enter retirement as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP, and a 15-time Pro Bowler.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17369989_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Rivers Praises NFL Legend Tom Brady

50 seconds ago
USATSI_15388978_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers Still Hope Simmons Returns After Trade Deadline

2 hours ago
USATSI_17595086_168388689_lowres
News

Player Observations After Sixers' Embiid-Less Win vs. Grizzlies

2 hours ago
USATSI_17586745_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Reacts to Sixers' Big Win vs. Grizzlies on Twitter

13 hours ago
USATSI_17353800_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

17 hours ago
USATSI_17413634_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Recall Reed After Ruling Embiid Out vs. Grizzlies

18 hours ago
USATSI_17354265_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Grizzlies: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

19 hours ago
USATSI_14009700_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Embiid Compliments Ja Morant, Grizzlies Ahead of Monday Matchup

20 hours ago