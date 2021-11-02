Rivers Refuses to Comment on Report Regarding Joel Embiid's MRI

For a moment, it seemed Joel Embiid was set to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. After seeing his name on the injury report listed as questionable due to knee soreness for five of the first six games this season, Embiid was left off the report. However, that wouldn't last long.

Following a shootaround session in Camden, New Jersey, on Monday morning, a Sixers official confirmed that Embiid would not play in Monday's game. One would think that perhaps his knee has something to do with that, but the 76ers listed him out due to rest.

Hours before tip-off on Monday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that nothing else is holding Embiid back as his absence against the Blazers was planned before the matchup approached.

"It had nothing to do with his knee, it was just planned," Rivers said on Monday night. "This was the day that we had planned. That's as much as I know. We kind of went over schedule, we go over it monthly, and we planned it out. It doesn't always go as planned, obviously. But so far, so good."

Rivers' promising update regarding Embiid came just hours after it was reported that the Sixers' All-Star received an MRI on his knee this past weekend. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Embiid's MRI was just precautionary and didn't reveal anything alarming. When asked about the report, Doc Rivers refused to speak about it.

"I'm not going to talk about all of that stuff," he said in regards to the report of Joel Embiid receiving an MRI this past weekend. "I don't talk about none of that stuff. I don't think that's anything we should ever share. HIPPA, isn't that right?" He joked.

The good news is that the Sixers confirmed Embiid's absence on Monday is purely for rest and nothing more. In addition, Shelburne reported that the 76ers anticipate having Embiid back in the mix on Wednesday when they host the Chicago Bulls.

