Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Doc Rivers Refuses to Comment on Report Regarding Joel Embiid's MRI
    Publish date:

    Doc Rivers Refuses to Comment on Report Regarding Joel Embiid's MRI

    Author:

    For a moment, it seemed Joel Embiid was set to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. After seeing his name on the injury report listed as questionable due to knee soreness for five of the first six games this season, Embiid was left off the report. However, that wouldn't last long.

    Following a shootaround session in Camden, New Jersey, on Monday morning, a Sixers official confirmed that Embiid would not play in Monday's game. One would think that perhaps his knee has something to do with that, but the 76ers listed him out due to rest.

    Hours before tip-off on Monday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that nothing else is holding Embiid back as his absence against the Blazers was planned before the matchup approached.

    "It had nothing to do with his knee, it was just planned," Rivers said on Monday night. "This was the day that we had planned. That's as much as I know. We kind of went over schedule, we go over it monthly, and we planned it out. It doesn't always go as planned, obviously. But so far, so good."

    Read More

    Rivers' promising update regarding Embiid came just hours after it was reported that the Sixers' All-Star received an MRI on his knee this past weekend. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Embiid's MRI was just precautionary and didn't reveal anything alarming. When asked about the report, Doc Rivers refused to speak about it.

    "I'm not going to talk about all of that stuff," he said in regards to the report of Joel Embiid receiving an MRI this past weekend. "I don't talk about none of that stuff. I don't think that's anything we should ever share. HIPPA, isn't that right?" He joked. 

    The good news is that the Sixers confirmed Embiid's absence on Monday is purely for rest and nothing more. In addition, Shelburne reported that the 76ers anticipate having Embiid back in the mix on Wednesday when they host the Chicago Bulls.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17072652_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers Refuses to Comment on Report Regarding Joel Embiid's MRI

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_15531716_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tobias Harris Ruled Out for Monday's Matchup vs. Blazers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15563290_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15531700_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Rivers Confirms Embiid's Absence vs. Blazers Not Injury-Related

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17023279_168388689_lowres
    News

    Matisse Thybulle is Finding His Confidence on Offense

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15563227_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Sixers Will Rest Joel Embiid vs. Blazers on Monday

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16287277_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tobias Harris Discusses Sixers' Crunch Time Success vs. Hawks

    7 hours ago
    3GoQ-z9g
    News

    76ers Unveil Spectrum-Themed 2021-2022 NBA City Edition Uniforms

    8 hours ago