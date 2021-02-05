Doc Rivers Explains Seth Curry's Second-Half Absence vs. Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry hasn't been himself lately. That's apparent when you look at his production at the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season compared to how he has been performing as of late.

Through the first eight games of the year, Curry was averaging 17 points-per-game while knocking down 59-percent of his three-point shots. Then, an ankle injury sidelined him. As Curry sat out for a game against the Brooklyn Nets in early January, the veteran guard found out he was also positive for COVID-19.

Due to his positive test, Curry missed the next seven games for the Sixers. Finally, on January 22, the veteran returned to the floor. Since then, he hasn't looked the same, though. For his first seven games back, Curry averaged just eight points-per-game while shooting 29-percent from three.

While the veteran guard didn't want to make excuses for his struggles, he did admit that it's been a difficult path to full recovery. “It’s been tough,” he said on Tuesday. “[I've had] little nagging injuries here and there, I’ve been banged up a little bit. Some of the big remnants are also just trying to get my energy all the way back. Some days I feel good; some days, I’m just sluggish, and it’s like I got to take a nap all day, so it’s weird, but I’m grateful to be able to get up and get on the court every day and play.”

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear he isn't concerned about Curry's struggles following Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets. And Curry's Sixers teammates agreed with their head coach. From a production standpoint, everybody believes Curry can bounce back.

But right now, his health is concerning. After checking in for 12 minutes in the first half on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry didn't make it out on the court at all for the second half. According to the Sixers, the veteran guard didn't feel well enough to finish the game.

"He just looked, you know, tired," Rivers said after Thursday night's loss. "He's looked like that for a while. So, we just need to be very safe. We're in unchartered waters with all of this stuff. He said he didn't feel great, and that's all we needed to hear. We just have to be very careful right now."

Curry's status moving forward is unclear. While he hasn't felt one-hundred percent for the last few weeks, the guard has made sure to be available for his team every game since getting cleared for action once again. Could that change on Saturday? We'll see when that time rolls around.

