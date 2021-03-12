Doc Rivers Thinks Joel Embiid Will Return Against Wizards on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid hasn't appeared on the court since last Wednesday's game at home against the Utah Jazz. Although the big man was supposed to appear in Sunday's All-Star game, it turned out that Embiid came in close contact with somebody who contracted COVID-19 recently.

As expected, the NBA placed Embiid in the health and safety protocol due to contact tracing. The good news is that Embiid continues to test negative and is feeling good, according to his coaching staff.

But the All-Star center was still required to remain quarantined for at least seven days. That caused Embiid to automatically get ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. With his seventh day coming on Friday, the Sixers left the window open for his potential return against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

While the Sixers can't confirm Embiid will indeed return in Washington, head coach Doc Rivers made it known he's under the belief that Embiid should be good to go on Friday night, barring any unexpected setbacks.

"I think we'll get one back tomorrow," Rivers said in regards to the status of Embiid and his fellow All-Star Ben Simmons. Considering Simmons cannot have his quarantine lifted until Saturday, he's already out for the Wizards matchup.

"That's all we have right now," Rivers continued. "So, they're not cleared to workout or do anything other than workout on their own. I think we're all doing that. Other than that, [there's no update]. They feel great, and that's the most important thing."

The Sixers are set to travel to Washington D.C. on Thursday night after a matchup against the Bulls. Friday night's game is set to tip-off at 8 PM EST.

