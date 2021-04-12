Doc Rivers Gives First Thoughts on Anthony Tolliver Signing

Before Saturday's game against the Thunder, the Sixers would make moves to fill out their roster. After waiving the recently acquired Ignas Brazdeikis a few days prior, it was clear a corresponding move was imminent.

That move would come early Saturday morning when the team would agree to terms on a 10-day contract with veteran forward Anthony Tolliver. The 34-year-old has been a journeyman through his NBA career, with his most recent stop being in Memphis during the 2019-2020 season.

Doc Rivers would field some questions regarding Tolliver and his role within the team. He would not dive into what kind of minutes he will see once joining the team but seemed to like the idea of adding another veteran presence around this young core.

"He's a veteran, can shoot the ball, he's been around the block. Which I think this team needs, so I think he can help in that regard," said Rivers pregame on Saturday.

When building a team around two young superstars, you can never have enough veterans in the locker room. Tolliver is a guy who understands his role and will do his best to help his team compete.

Rivers didn't dive into how much time Tolliver will see once he joins the team, but it is clear what his role will be. He would add so much needed outside shooting to the second unit.

In 13 games for the Grizzlies last season, Tolliver shot 41.5% from beyond the arc on just over three attempts per game. This will give the team another option to go to if Mike Scott continues to struggle.

Due to health and safety protocol, it is unclear when we'll see Tolliver join his new team. Rivers seemed optimistic that he could potentially be with the team in Dallas on Monday night, but he will likely join them when they return to Philly from their current road trip.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.