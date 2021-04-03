Doc Rivers Offers Update on George Hill Before T'Wolves Matchup

Before the NBA trade deadline went into place, the Philadelphia 76ers participated in a three-way deal with the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After trading away Vincent Poirier, Tony Bradley, Terrance Ferguson, and multiple second-round picks, the Sixers landed the young forward Ignas Brazdeikis and the veteran point guard, George Hill.

When the Sixers acquired their two roster additions, the team was in the midst of a six-game road trip on the West Coast. Therefore, the 76ers waited until they returned to Philly before Hill and Brazdeikis linked up with the team.

At this point, the Sixers are back in town for a two-game stint in South Philly. During Saturday morning's shootaround, Brazdeikis and Hill joined the team as a whole for the first time since the trade.

While Brazdeikis was a full participant during the Sixers' Saturday morning practice session, Hill was hardly a participant as he continues to recover from thumb surgery, which he underwent earlier in the season.

January 24 was the last time Hill participated in a game for the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the Sixers understood he wouldn't be ready to return right after the trade went through, they also couldn't offer a timeline for his return.

On Saturday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers offered a small but notable update on Hill before tip-off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. "No, [he wasn't involved in any drills], no contact," Rivers said. "He shot the ball. He's shooting the ball great -- but there's no timetable or anything like that."

Last week, Rivers made it clear that the Sixers won't be in a rush to get Hill back on the court. While a sooner return would be for the better, the 76ers are more focused on making sure he's one-hundred percent for the eventual playoff run.

