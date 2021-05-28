Doc Rivers Provides Update On Harris, Curry

While the Sixers took care of the Wizards in dominant fashion in game two, some moments had fans holding their breath. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry both suffered ankle injuries during the game and retreated to the trainer's room.

Both players eventually made their way back to the bench, but only Harris returned to the court. Curry logged on five minutes in the second half of Wednesday's win.

After practice on Friday, head coach Doc Rivers gave updates on both of his starters.

Harris participated in most of what the team went through in practice, and Rivers thinks he will be good to go for game three on Saturday. Curry did not partake in Friday's activities, but he's listed as probable as the team heads to Washington. "We think he'll be good, but we just don't know," said Rivers.

Hearing that Harris seems alright and will likely be on the court for Game 3 is a sigh of relief. He has been incredible through two games, and the Sixers are going to need their big three healthy moving forward.

The injury bug continues to take a toll on Curry. After finally starting to feel like himself again, another setback has occurred. His presence on the outside is an element the offense has severely missed in the past.

With how this series is shaping up, the Sixers should stay on the side of caution. Rolling him out not at 100-percent in this series could have negative impacts in the long term. Washington does not have the firepower to match the Sixers, with or without Curry.

Potentially missing Curry leaves Rivers with an important decision in the starting lineup. George Hill sits atop the list of potential players to fill in the starting lineup.

Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz are two other names that might benefit from playing with the starters. With all the attention the big three garner, they might generate more open looks than with the second unit.

This team will need to be at full strength if they are going to make a deep run. Hopefully, Curry can bounce back quickly from this minor setback.

