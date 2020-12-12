Dwight Howard is Focused on Getting Greatness Out of Embiid

When the Philadelphia 76ers brought Dwight Howard in last month, the team snagged arguably the best backup center that Joel Embiid has ever had since coming into the NBA. However, when it comes to Howard, his value goes beyond being a stable and talented backup.

As a player who has been through everything Embiid is currently going through in terms of being a superstar who hasn't reached his full potential yet, Howard understands Embiid more than anybody on the Sixers.

And now that Howard has his ring coming from a championship-winning organization, the veteran center accepts his role as a backup center to another star and as a teacher for the three-time All-Star, Joel Embiid.

"[I've just been] pushing him, and pulling the greatness that's inside of him out," Howard said on Friday following practice. "That's an everyday process. He's been preaching about trusting the process, and this is a part of that process and that journey for him."

Last season, Howard played for the Los Angeles Lakers, who were headlined by two stars, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. This year, he's on the team led by Ben Simmons and Embiid. Last week, Howard mentioned what Embiid and Simmons needed to do as a collective to emulate Davis and LeBron's success.

So, this week, Howard made it clear that it's partially his responsibility to help push Embiid to be the best version of himself.

"We're gonna go as far as Jo and Ben take us," Howard reiterated. "For me, it's every day being consistent with my effort, energy, and communication with [Joel]. Building him up and pushing him towards his greatness. And for me, it's just about being a servant, you know, and that's how I can get better is by serving my teammates. Being the best that I could be talking to them and communicating with them on every possession."

Howard and Embiid have only been practicing together for a week now, but it already sounds like the former Lakers center is having a major impact on the young superstar. It will be up to Embiid to embrace the guidance that Howard is offering, and if he does, Embiid could have the most impressive season of his career.

