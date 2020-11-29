Dwight Howard is Ready to Guide Young Sixers Stars

What will it take for the Sixers to win it all? Dwight Howard weighs in.

When the Philadelphia 76ers inked Dwight Howard to a one-year contract last Friday, the team knew they were getting a stellar backup center for Joel Embiid. Furthermore, the team understood they were bringing in an experienced veteran who has been through everything the Sixers' two young stars are currently going through.

Like Howard, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons is a former first pick in the NBA Draft. While Joel Embiid slipped to No. 3 during the 2014 NBA Draft, the former Kansas big man was projected to go first overall, but a foot injury caused his stock to take a hit.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have the tools to lead a team to the top, but their inexperience as younger players have made it difficult for them to get past the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Howard has been in a position as a younger player who can't quite accomplish the ultimate goal of winning an NBA title before. And it wasn't until last season when Howard finally had the opportunity to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy with the Lakers.

Although he wasn't precisely a marquee player for the Lakers during their 2019-2020 NBA Championship run, he's learned enough from winning it all to teach the young stars on the Sixers all they need to know for a possible championship run ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

“You have two great young stars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid,” Howard mentioned on Wednesday. “I watched when Joel lost and how bad it hurt; he just cried. I know what that feels like. I’ve been in that moment before where it’s like ‘I gave everything I had. I put it all on the line, and I come up short’, it doesn’t sit well with you. It stays with you for a very long time. With him, I know he has the fire inside of him."

Although Embiid struggled throughout the 2019-2020 season, the Sixers' big man is more motivated than ever to flash a comeback year beginning next month. As for Ben Simmons, he's working on recovering from two major injuries, which ended his season before the playoffs began last year. Nonetheless, Howard sees focus in the 24-year-old All-Star and believes as long as Simmons and Embiid keep the focus, Philly will go far.

“I think the biggest thing is unity and focus,” the veteran center explained. “[With the Lakers], we were on the same page every day no matter what it was, and that’s where it starts. It starts with unity. It starts with everybody being committed to one common goal, and I feel like me, and Danny [Green] witnessed that. We saw how being on the same page, how powerful that is on the court and off the court.”

Unlike the last couple of seasons, the Sixers aren't viewed as top Eastern Conference contenders considering the way things ended last year.

However, with a new head coach, a restructured front office, tweaked player personnel, and championship expertise from seasoned veterans, the 76ers could shock the NBA in 2020-2021. But their success is ultimately going to come down to one factor. That's unity -- especially between the two All-Stars -- as Howard mentioned.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_