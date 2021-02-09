Dwight Howard Discusses Joel Embiid's 'New Intensity'

Dwight Howard hasn't always backed up Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Throughout Embiid's first few playing years in the NBA, Howard made his rounds on different teams. Therefore, he's battled against Embiid before.

This year, though, Howard welcomed the opportunity to come in and act as a mentor to Embiid while taking a backseat to him. And Howard has seen firsthand just how dominant Embiid has been this year.

In previous seasons, Embiid did his thing and earned the right to be called an NBA All-Star three times in a row. But this year, he isn't just playing like an All-Star. He's playing like he's the best player in the entire league right now.

“This season, he’s playing with a new intensity," said Dwight Howard in regards to Embiid. "[He's playing with] a new effort. Coming from the same position, it’s kind of like we’re in the same situations. Top of the East, playing really good. I just want him to keep going. I’m so proud of him. Whatever I can do to push him, whether that be in practice, sending him messages to help him, just do whatever, because he really has a chance. I see it... I see it.”

Through 19 games this year, Embiid has averaged a career-high of 29 points-per-game while shooting 55-percent from the field and 39-percent from three. In addition to his scoring, Embiid has also collected an average of 10 rebounds-per-game while continuing to be a force down low on the defensive side of the ball.

After feeling like he got snubbed from NBA honors last season, Embiid made it clear during the offseason that he was coming into the 2020-2021 NBA season with a chip on his shoulder. As he made changes to his off-court regimen and took extra care of his body, the Sixers' big man has looked healthy, in-shape, and ready to dominate with the new intensity he brought to his game. So far, it's paying off.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_