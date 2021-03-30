Dwight Howard Promises to be Better After Back to Back Ejections

Dwight Howard's return to Los Angeles started out on a high note and quickly went south. Last Thursday, as the Philadelphia 76ers big man prepared for a matchup against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, Howard was all smiles as he knew he would receive his first championship ring before tip-off.

Six minutes into his shift off the bench, though, Howard's night ended prematurely. After going back and forth with Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell, Howard found himself in some trouble as he couldn't help but add fuel to the fire of their short-lived on-court rivalry last Thursday.

While Harrell wasn't innocent in the situation, Howard's antics got him tossed, which disappointed Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. “I just thought it was a very selfish play,” said Rivers last week. "You got one tech. You can’t get another one. We just have to have better discipline. I know there’s a lot of emotion, but we had one center on our team, and he got thrown out. I was not very happy with that one. I know it’s an emotional game, but he’s a veteran. We got to have better discipline.”

Howard had a shot at redemption the following game. As the Sixers remained in Los Angeles at the Staples Center to face the LA Clippers, Howard remained in the game for a good chunk of the matchup. But there was another point where frustration got the best of him. While Howard didn't physically do anything to set anybody off, he was accused of using derogatory language towards an official, which resulted in a second-straight ejection for the veteran big man on Saturday.

As expected, Rivers was once again disappointed. While Rivers expressed frustration with the whole team since Howard wasn't the only player to pick up a couple of technical fouls against the Clippers, Howard knows that as a seasoned veteran and a well-respected leader, he has to set a better example.

“I can’t get no more techs,” Howard said on Monday after practice. “I know it might seem like I’m being selfish, and I’m not thinking about it but, my first thought, my second thought, my third thought is about this team. I want us to win. I don’t want people to get it twisted as though if I’m getting these technical fouls that I want to go against the team.”

The timing of Howard's recent ejections has made his actions look extremely selfish. Since the trade deadline last Thursday, the Sixers have traded two centers in Tony Bradley and Vincent Poirier and haven't had Joel Embiid available in over five games. Being the only available center on the roster currently, the Sixers relied on Howard to fill the void. Unfortunately, he left the team early in two games due to losing his composure.

“I will be better,” Howard said. “I love this team, and I won’t do anything to personally hurt this team. I want to see it succeed in the best way possible. For me, personally, I just got to make sure I keep my head in the game and not allow opponents or anybody to throw me off my goal, which is to help this team win. Other than that, I think we’ll be fine.”

