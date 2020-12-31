Dwight Howard Looks Forward to Seeing Real Fans Again on Thursday

It's been a while since Dwight Howard has seen real fans in the stands.

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off the 2020-2021 NBA season with a home game against the Washington Wizards. As the new-look Sixers were introduced on the court for the first time this year in front of a nearly empty arena at the Wells Fargo Center, veteran big man Dwight Howard pretended as if nothing was different.

At every home game so far, Howard has rushed to the court pumping up a crowd that doesn't actually exist. While the veteran center is doing all he can to make games feel as normal as possible, the fact is that this year just isn't the same without fans.

The 76ers have played in New York, Cleveland, and Philly -- three cities that do no permit fans to attend games. However, on Thursday, the circumstances are slightly different. As Howard and the Sixers are set to play the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on New Year's Eve, a limited number of fans can attend.

Following a morning shootaround, Howard had no idea he would perform in front of a few thousand fans on Thursday evening. While the news left him shocked, Howard admitted he was very excited to get a somewhat normal feeling of playing professional basketball in front of actual people cheering back for a night.

"That will be cool," Howard said with excitement. "I will say I miss playing in front of the fans. There is a whole 'nother level of energy that they provide for us." Although Howard understands most of the fans in Orlando will likely be rooting for the other team, that doesn't change the Sixers center's mind about the situation.

"I like to entertain," Howard added. "So, when we're playing these games, it's like, who is there to entertain? Nobody is here in the stands. It's pretty rough, but we're just trying to provide that energy we would miss from having 20,000 people. I'm just trying to provide that for the team. I can't wait for tonight to see the fans. It's been a long time since we've seen some fans."

The Sixers and the Magic are set to tip-off at 6:30 pm est.

