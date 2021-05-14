Sports Illustrated home
Sixers' Dwight Howard Suspended Ahead of Magic Matchup

Philadelphia 76ers veteran center Dwight Howard landed himself in some trouble once again on Thursday night. Although he wasn't the player sent back to the locker room early in the game against the Miami Heat, Howard still picked up a technical foul, which marked his 16th for the year. 

Now, the veteran center will have to sit out Friday's game against the Orlando Magic as the NBA has issued Howard a suspension for picking up another tech.

"Under NBA rules, a player or a coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season," the NBA released in a statement on Friday. "Howard received his most recent technical foul with 10:19 remaining in the second quarter of the 76ers' loss to the Miami Heat on May 13 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Howard will serve his suspension tonight when the 76ers play to host the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center."

Howard's technical foul was a result of an altercation between himself and Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem. As Haslem entered the game to make his 2020-2021 NBA season debut, the veteran got frustrated as Howard played physically and forced Haslem to fall as they both attempted to go for a rebound.

The Heat veteran then approached Howard with frustration and eventually put his hand on Howard during the argument. Both players received technical fouls while Haslem was sent to the locker room early.

While Howard was allowed to stay in Thursday night's game, he has no choice but to serve a suspension on Friday when the Sixers take on the Magic.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

