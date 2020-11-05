Sixers' Elton Brand, Daryl Morey Discuss Jameer Nelson Hire

In August, Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned that the full-on collaborative decision-making days within the front office didn't work. While the Sixers aren't going to leave every decision solely up to one person, Brand did make it clear that if there are going to be several cooks in the kitchen -- he'd rather the ideas come from more "basketball minds."

“Since I’ve taken a deep dive on where we failed, what went wrong, and how we get better, I felt like we need to strengthen our organization from top to bottom, and that starts with the front office,” Brand said back in August following the Sixers' first-round playoff exit. “Balancing our strengths with analytics and strategy with more basketball minds.”

It took a while for Brand and the Sixers to make necessary changes within the front office, but at this point, everything is coming together. Before hiring a new President of Basketball Operations, Brand brought in former Director of Scouting for the Orlando Magic, Prosper Karangwa, to become the Sixers' Vice President of Player Personnel.

In addition to Karangwa, Brand also hired former Indiana Pacers Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations, Peter Dinwiddie, to become the Sixers Vice President of Basketball Operations. Then, the Sixers surprisingly added the cherry on top by hiring former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey to run the show as the team's President of Basketball Operations.

Those hires became the headliners throughout the last month or so. Meanwhile, in the midst of it all, the Sixers also brought on a well-known former player to take on a front-office role ahead of the 2019-2020 season. Jameer Nelson, the Chester, Pennsylvania native, and former first-round pick earned a position as a scout for the Sixers and as an Assistant General Manager for the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

“I’ve been watching him closely the past few years,” Elton Brand mentioned on Monday. “He’s very talented and well-respected in the Philadelphia area in our community, I wanted to see what he wanted to do. He’s the type of guy who, [if you] get him in a role, what he wants to do, and he will succeed at it.”

Although Nelson earned his position with the Sixers before the team landed Morey as the President, the former Executive of the Year approves of the hire. “To echo Elton, I think former players who are basketball smart like Jameer can really add a lot to an organization,” Morey said. “It brings a perspective that’s extremely valuable.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_