SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Sixers' Elton Brand, Daryl Morey Discuss Jameer Nelson Hire

Justin Grasso

In August, Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned that the full-on collaborative decision-making days within the front office didn't work. While the Sixers aren't going to leave every decision solely up to one person, Brand did make it clear that if there are going to be several cooks in the kitchen -- he'd rather the ideas come from more "basketball minds." 

“Since I’ve taken a deep dive on where we failed, what went wrong, and how we get better, I felt like we need to strengthen our organization from top to bottom, and that starts with the front office,” Brand said back in August following the Sixers' first-round playoff exit. “Balancing our strengths with analytics and strategy with more basketball minds.”

It took a while for Brand and the Sixers to make necessary changes within the front office, but at this point, everything is coming together. Before hiring a new President of Basketball Operations, Brand brought in former Director of Scouting for the Orlando Magic, Prosper Karangwa, to become the Sixers' Vice President of Player Personnel.

In addition to Karangwa, Brand also hired former Indiana Pacers Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations, Peter Dinwiddie, to become the Sixers Vice President of Basketball Operations. Then, the Sixers surprisingly added the cherry on top by hiring former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey to run the show as the team's President of Basketball Operations.

Those hires became the headliners throughout the last month or so. Meanwhile, in the midst of it all, the Sixers also brought on a well-known former player to take on a front-office role ahead of the 2019-2020 season. Jameer Nelson, the Chester, Pennsylvania native, and former first-round pick earned a position as a scout for the Sixers and as an Assistant General Manager for the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

“I’ve been watching him closely the past few years,” Elton Brand mentioned on Monday. “He’s very talented and well-respected in the Philadelphia area in our community, I wanted to see what he wanted to do. He’s the type of guy who, [if you] get him in a role, what he wants to do, and he will succeed at it.”

Although Nelson earned his position with the Sixers before the team landed Morey as the President, the former Executive of the Year approves of the hire. “To echo Elton, I think former players who are basketball smart like Jameer can really add a lot to an organization,” Morey said. “It brings a perspective that’s extremely valuable.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: December Start for Sixers Becoming More Likely

As the NBPA works with players to vote on decisions regarding next year's start date, it's becoming more likely the Sixers will begin the 2020-2021 NBA season in December.

Justin Grasso

Jrue Holiday's on the Trade Block, Should 76ers Inquire?

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly made Jrue Holiday available for a trade. Should the Philadelphia 76ers reach out?

Justin Grasso

Don't Count on 76ers Landing Rockets' James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in pursuing a trade with the Houston Rockets to land superstar guard, James Harden. However, don't count on a deal going through this year.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Details Emerge Regarding Daryl Morey's Deal

One day after inking a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, details regarding Daryl Morey's contract are revealed.

Justin Grasso

76ers 'Expected' to Show Interest in Rockets' James Harden

According to a report from The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Houston Rockets star James Harden this offseason.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Mock Draft: Sixers Take Arizona Wing at 21

In The Ringer's latest 2020 NBA Mock Draft, the Sixers snag Arizona wing Josh Green at pick No. 21.

Justin Grasso

Morey Wanted Time Off, but 76ers Were 'Relentless'

Former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey wanted to take a year off, but he admits the Philadelphia 76ers were relentless in trying to hire him.

Justin Grasso

Morey, Rivers Couldn't Pass up on Sixers' Roster

During an introductory press conference on Monday, Sixers new President of Basketball Operations made it clear that he and Doc Rivers believe in the current roster.

Justin Grasso

Daryl Morey Shares FaceTime Screenshot With Joel Embiid

Sixers new President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey recently shared a screenshot from him FaceTime conversation with Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Daryl Morey Raves About Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

New Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey raves about the team's current roster while specifically praising Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso