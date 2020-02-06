All76ers
Sixers' GM Elton Brand Isn't Finished Making Moves Just Yet

Justin Grasso

The NBA trade deadline is finally here. To get it started, Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand decided to shake things up within the first hour of the last possible day. There was tons of speculation going on as of late regarding who the Sixers may or may not acquire as the deadline approaches.

It was well-known around the league that the Sixers wanted to upgrade their bench. Specifically, they wanted to upgrade the team with reserves, who specialize in three-point shooting. So Brand got on the phone and made it happen.

Early on Thursday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski announced that the Sixers were sending three second-round draft picks for 2020, 2021, and 2022, in exchange for Golden State Warriors' shooting guard, Alec Burks, and their forward, Glen Robinson III. 

So, the Sixers got exactly what they've been looking for this whole time -- so they must be finished wheeling and dealing, right? Actually, that's wrong. According to Wojnarowski, Brand is still looking for ways to shake-up the roster a bit. 

While it has been made clear that all starters, including Al Horford, are off-limits -- there's still a couple of bench players who were rumored to be on the trading block as of late. For starters, the struggling veteran Mike Scott is available for any takers. 

As the 31-year-old forward typically specializes in three-point shooting, Scott hasn't helped much in that department for the Sixers. And because of that, Philly is willing to allow Scott to get a fresh start elsewhere.

In addition to Scott, second-year guard Zhaire Smith is rumored to be on the trading block as well. While the Sixers have made it clear they are willing to be patient with Smith's growth in the NBA at 20-years-old, they have also made it obvious that if a team is willing to offer up some reasonable value for him, then Brand won't hesitate to pull the plug early on his development and make a move happen.

Some other possible trade chips from the Sixers include Raul Neto, Trey Burke, Jonah Bolden, and Kyle O'Quinn. While these players are unlikely to really draw any interest on the market, the Sixers could be working to sell these guys off in order to create the roster space. If they aren't able to, then two unlucky prospects will be waived as the team needs to create two roster spots for Burks and Robinson. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

