Sixers 'Expected' to Hire Members From Pacers & Magic Front Office

Justin Grasso

Back in August, Sixers General Manager Elton Brand indicated there would be changes within the team's front office. “To be clear and frank, we feel that the collaboration days didn’t work too well," Brand stated following the firing of Sixers head coach, Brett Brown. "I’m looking forward to leading this offseason and figuring out how to get us back on the right path.” 

Although Brand wouldn't lay out the blueprint for his plans regarding front office moves, he did make it clear that he'd like to get more "basketball minds" in the building. Also, he wouldn't rule out any departures as the Sixers approached the re-evaluation phase either. While it took a while, a few front office members have found jobs elsewhere over the last couple of days.

On Wednesday, Sixers' Director of Scouting, Phil Jabour, joined the Sacramento Kings' front office as the Vice President of Player Personnel. Then on Thursday, the team's Vice President of Strategy, Sergi Olivia, was reportedly moving on to join the Utah Jazz's coaching staff for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Just as two members leave the front office, the 76ers are expected to get two new prospects in the building. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Sixers are slated to bring in Indiana Pacers Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations, Peter Dinwiddie. Also, they're reportedly looking to add the Orlando Magic's Director of Scouting, Prosper Karangwa, too. 

As of Friday afternoon, neither prospect is officially hired. Per Pompey's report, their presence within the Sixers' front office is expected next season, but not confirmed, however. It's unclear what their roles might be if they do sign with the Sixers, but there's a solid chance Karangwa fills the void of Jabour, while Dinwiddie might work directly under Brand, becoming the prospect the Philly GM has been searching for over the last couple of months.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

