Sixers Expected to Host Baylor Standout Before 2022 NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the draft week with the 23rd overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. After initially dealing away the selection in the blockbuster trade that included a swap of Ben Simmons for James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets deferred the pick as they look to take on Philly’s first-rounder for next season.

While the Sixers are set to select 23rd overall later this week, for now, they aren’t guaranteed to keep the pick. According to multiple reports, the Sixers are shopping around the pick along with the veteran two-way forward, Danny Green.

Regardless of whether the Sixers plan to keep the pick or not, they are still doing their due diligence and scouting prospects in the event that they do go on the clock to make and keep their selection.

Last month, the Sixers had front office personnel in Chicago meeting with prospects at the 2022 NBA Draft combine. This month, the Sixers are hosting candidates for one-on-one workouts. According to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers, the Sixers are showing interest in Baylor standout, Kendall Brown.

Brown was a former five-star forward coming out of Minnesota. During his freshman season at Baylor, the young forward appeared and started in 34 games. Averaging nearly 30 minutes on the court, Brown put up 9.7 points per game and came down with 4.9 rebounds per game.

From the field, Brown knocked down 58 percent of his shots and hit on 34-percent of his threes. After being named Big-12 All-Freshman after his lone season at Baylor, Brown declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Now, it seems he’s in play to become a late first-round pick as the Sixers are reportedly showing interest.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

