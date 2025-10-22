Sixers Expected to Make Major Climb in Eastern Conference Standings
To put it simply, last season was one to forget for the Philadelphia 76ers. After signing Paul George in free agency, they had aspirations of competing for a championship. However, a litany of injuries resulted in them missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Following their injury-ridden campaign, the Sixers are eager to get back in the mix in the Eastern Conference. They've gotten healthier (to some degree) and have brought in an array of fresh faces. Still led by their big three, once Paul George returns, the Sixers believe they have the talent to get back to the postseason and make a deep run.
The Sixers will begin their climb back up the standings Wednesday, facing off against one of their longtime rivals in the Boston Celtics.
Before the 2026 campaign kicked off, the staff at Bleacher Report compiled one bold prediction for each NBA team. In the case of the Sixers, they cited that Joel Embiid and company will finish in the top six of the East standings.
Tyrese Maxey is one of the most explosive backcourt scorers in the league. V.J. Edgecombe looks ready to contribute right away. Quentin Grimes could be one of this season's top bench scorers. And if Paul George gives them anything, 2025-26 should be a quick and dramatic bounce-back from their 24-58 campaign.
As has become a common theme with this group, health is a major component of their success. That said, the Sixers are far more equipped to deal with the ups and downs of a long season now. The supporting cast is a better blend of youth and veterans who can provide quality minutes in the event the team is without one of its stars on any given night.
Another factor to look at when gauging where the Sixers could finish is the rest of the Eastern Conference. The teams around them underwent a lot of changes, and some are dealing with long-term injuries to some of their top players. This creates a window of opportunity for a team like the Sixers to quickly get back to the top of the standings.
If the Sixers are able to have better luck when it comes to injuries this season, their win total should see a drastic increase in 2026.
